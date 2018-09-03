French fashion house Céline is now Celine

The French fashion house Céline has announced through its Instagram account, change in its name and logo, which is a more simplified version with emphasis on the first “e” removed. The label, part of fashion group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, has undergone the change under its new creative director Hedi Slimane and would now be Celine instead of Céline.

Announcing the change and deleting all prior pictures and posts from its Instagram account, the company said that the new logo has been directly inspired by the original, historical, version that existed in the 1960’s with the modernist typography used dates from the 1930’s.

“The accent on the “e” has been removed to enable a simplified and more balanced proportion, evoking the Celine collections of the 1960’s where the accent wasn’t used often. The spacing between the letters has been balanced out and the letters have been brought closer together. The 1960’s version of the logo including the word “Paris”, will be reinstated within the clothing and on packaging, however “Paris" will not appear beneath the logo on campaigns,” it announced.

However, this is not the first time that Slimane has implemented the logo and name change strategy. Earlier, while at helm of creative duties at Saint Laurent, the position he took over from Stefano Pilati, he rebrand the logo and changed the name to Saint Laurent from earlier Yves Saint Laurent in 2012, giving it a more modern feel, which helped the brand attract young customers and post an increase in its turnover.

Not stopping at name and logo change, the designer also followed the trend he started at Saint Laurent, by deleting old Instagram posts from Celine, led by Phoebe Philo. Slimane’s first collection for Celine will be showcased during Paris Fashion Week in October this year.

Photo: Instagram Celine