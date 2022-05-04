French label IKKS Paris to open two stores in London

French fashion and lifestyle brand IKKS Paris is opening two stores in London on Carnaby Street and King's Road.

The first shop, set to become the brand’s first permanent UK store, will open at 3 Carnaby Street this May. The store will span 2,610 square feet across two floors and house the brand’s full collection of womenswear, menswear, and kidswear.

IKKS Paris chief executive, Ludovic Manzon, said in a statement: “Carnaby Street is a perfect location to launch our first standalone store in London, as it’s not only an iconic shopping destination, it’s also where we know our target customers are shopping. This will allow us to showcase our full brand collections and to create an exciting space for our customers to immerse themselves into IKKS Paris.”

This will be followed up with a second 1,300 square foot store opening at 109 King's Road in June, which will carry the womenswear and junior lines, which ranges from 3 months to 14 years.

IKKS Paris to expand retail footprint in the UK

Manzon added: “We are pleased with the response to our recent new standalone store openings in China and Madrid. This gave us the confidence to expand to additional markets in which we were seeing existing demand for IKKS Paris. We will follow the Carnaby opening with a second site in the iconic King's Road and are excited about the next chapter in the brand’s growth strategy.”

Image: IKKS Paris

Both stores will launch with the IKKS Paris spring/summer 2022 collection, with the brand adding that each London store will hold UK exclusives. They will also house its sustainable range ‘Free the Sea’ collection made using Sequal yarn produced by the Seaqual initiative, which uses recycled plastic waste from the sea with proceeds going to The SeaCleaners NGO. The capsule collection runs across womenswear, menswear and kidswear and includes iconic French Breton stripe pieces.

Samantha Bain-Mollison, retail director at Shaftesbury, added: “We are delighted that IKKS Paris will open their flagship store in Carnaby. The brand will sit perfectly within the existing retail portfolio of exciting fashion concepts on Carnaby Street that offer customers a point of difference and a premium shopping experience. IKKS Paris will unveil the full general store concept for the first time in this permanent flagship location.”

IKKS Paris prices range from 45 to 740 pounds for womenswear, 45 to 595 pounds for menswear and from 15 to 139 pounds for kidswear.