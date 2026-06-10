From luxury hotels to department stores: Paris's current pop-ups

In June, Paris is not just buzzing for its men's Fashion Week, running from June 23 to 28. The month also features major retail activations, once again confirming the capital's dynamic pop-up scene. FashionUnited has selected the most inspiring and innovative events currently taking place.

Luxury hospitality as a space for commercial expression

Parisian hotels are increasingly establishing themselves as niche retail players, offering brands a unique setting to target an international clientele. The SO/ Paris hotel exemplifies this trend, partnering with designer J. Simone (Jude Ferrari) from May 18 to June 29. The establishment uses bold, urban scenography to present the brand's spring/summer 2026 collection, featuring pieces developed in partnership with the label Labdip.

Meanwhile, the Brach Paris hotel in the 16th arrondissement is hosting Parisian accessories brand Heimat Atlantica from June 18 to 28. This partnership allows the hotel to enhance its offering with a cultural project focused on Iberian craftsmanship, with production being 100 percent European. This highlights the growing overlap between hospitality and artisanal luxury.

Shared spaces and lifestyle curation

Faced with the constraints of the Parisian commercial property market, several brands are choosing to share retail space to create a cross-promotional offering. The ready-to-wear house Bourrienne Paris X is setting up at shoemaker Chatelles on rue du Bac from May 28 to June 28, thereby merging their client bases around a shared positioning of Parisian elegance.

Bourrienne Paris X pops up at shoemaker Chatelles. Credits: Bourrienne Paris X / Chatelles.

Following a similar strategy, the brand Pyrenex is transforming its flagship store on rue du Temple to incorporate an outdoor and lifestyle offering. By inviting complementary brands such as Topo Designs, Yeti and Keen until the end of August, the company increases the appeal of its physical point-of-sale and extends the time customers spend in store.

Conquering the French market

Paris Fashion Week month remains a prime opportunity for international brands looking to test or strengthen their physical presence in France. Japanese brand Momotaro Jeans, a specialist in high-end denim, is opening its first Parisian space in the Marais from June 23 to 27. The objective is to showcase its expertise to international buyers, particularly its exclusively dyed fabric known as “Tokuno Blue”.

Spanish brand Alhaja is also launching a space from June 17 to 21, confirming its ambition to establish a long-term presence in France, now its second strategic market.

Large-scale pop-ups

Institutional retailers continue to use the pop-up format to introduce emerging designers. With this in mind, Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann is bringing back its “Africa Now” space from June 17 to July 18, 2026. The event, organised in partnership with the Tranoï trade show and Canex, highlights a ready-to-wear and accessories offering designed for Western standards, while also supporting the economic empowerment of African creative communities.

Additionally, with the 2026 Football World Cup approaching, sporting goods retailer Intersport has decided to go big by opening a pop-up space called “Club House”. Located under the Canopée des Halles in Paris, the space will be open from June 12 to July 4, 2026. It will feature several distinct zones, including a clothing customisation workshop, an area dedicated to freestyle football demonstrations, and an exhibition space presenting collectors' items and vintage French team jerseys.