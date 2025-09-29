From New York to Mexico City: Leret Leret opens debut store in Latin America

In 2019, siblings Edouard, Andrea and Alesia Leret decided to create a brand where timeless luxury and sustainability could meet. They started with their signature piece, a cashmere crew-neck sweater. Now, the brand Leret Leret is not only present in New York and Paris but has also just opened its first store in Mexico City.

Leret Leret offers a contemporary luxury that focuses on materials, particularly Mongolian cashmere and Portuguese cotton. The brand works with producers and artisans who use only the highest quality fibres and ethical practices. Additionally, it provides opportunities for collaborations with artists from various disciplines.

The store is located on Monte Everest street in Lomas de Chapultepec. Credits: Leret Leret

The founders envisioned their pieces as timeless, seasonless and genderless items. They are now bringing this concept to the streets of Mexico, opening their first store in Lomas de Chapultepec on Monte Everest street.

Upon opening the doors to this new space, they unveiled their new season, named Edition VII. It is a limited edition of cheerful, playful and fun cashmere pieces that also tell the personal stories of the founders. Among the ten designs is one featuring an illustration of the three wise monkeys—one covering its eyes, another its ears and the third its mouth. This serves as a tribute to the founders' Venezuelan grandfather and French grandmother, who collected these figurines.

Each sweater is a limited edition piece. Credits: Leret Leret

In addition to this new collection, the brand re-released five iconic designs from past collections to mark the opening of the new point-of-sale in Mexico. They decided on this re-release because the pieces had never been available outside the US. These limited edition bestsellers were therefore key to celebrating the new space.

“The Leret Leret customer is a universal, curious and authentic individual. They do not seek the obvious, but the special. For this reason, each sweater is conceived as a unique and unrepeatable piece,” shared Andrea Leret, co-founder, who lives in Mexico City.

Space

The new Leret Leret store was designed by Rio Studio. It aims to combine contemporary luxury with traditional elegance, reflecting the brand's garments.

The sweaters are knitted in Mongolia. Credits: Leret Leret

The neoclassical-style façade and interior wood finishes evoke the past, drawing particular inspiration from the early 20th century. Simultaneously, the store features details that reflect the concept of modern luxury, such as a prominent stainless steel lamp.

Furthermore, just as they have woven their personal history into the garments, the founders have also done so in the store. It features decorative elements chosen by the siblings, such as vintage objects brought from Paris and artworks by close family friends.