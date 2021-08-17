Fursac to open Marylebone High Street boutique

French menswear brand Fursac has secured a 2,090 square foot store at 12 Marylebone High Street, after signing a retail deal with Howard de Walden Estate.

The opening will mark the French brand’s second store in London and will stock the brand’s entire range, from formal tailoring to urban casualwear.

Fursac’s other store is located on King’s Road, London.

Elina Kousourna, executive director at Fursac, said in a statement: “We are delighted to open our second boutique in London in Marylebone Village. I’m convinced of the appeal and potential of French clothing proposed by Fursac in the English market. This second opening represents our desire of international expansion, which should see others in the coming months.

Fursac joining Marylebone High Street strengthens the Howard de Walden Estate’s dedicated menswear offering, which currently includes Luca Faloni and Slowear.

Jenny Casebourne, retail and leisure director at Howard de Walden, added: “We are pleased to announce Fursac as the latest retailer to join Marylebone Village. In keeping with our philosophy, Fursac adds to our mixture of carefully selected brands, enhancing the fantastic retail & leisure offer and complementing the area’s distinctive feel.”

Founded in Paris in 1973, Fursac offers French clothing, with formal tailoring, casual pieces and eveningwear.

The Howard de Walden Estate is the owner of approximately 850 buildings in a 92-acre area of Marylebone, London. This portfolio spans the residential, office, medical, retail and leisure, and education sectors.