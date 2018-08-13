G-Star Raw to open in Meadowhall

Denim brand G-Star Raw is to open its sixth UK standalone store at Meadowhall, as part of its limited expansion plan that will see them opening five new stores by the end of the year.

The brand will open a 2,500 square foot flagship at the Yorkshire shopping centre in October, which will focus on G-Star Raw’s denim offer, including a “unique showcase” of their most sustainable denim collection.

The store design concept has been developed by the brand’s in-house team and will feature its selection of jeans, tops, jackets, shoes, and accessories for men and women, as well as its high-profile collaborations, such as the sustainable denim collection with Jaden Smith planned for release in autumn/winter this year.

Emma McKeever, G-Star Raw’s head of marketing UK and Nordic, said in a press statement: “G-Star Raw is excited to be opening a new retail space in Meadowhall. It will be a showcase of G-Star Raw’s latest store design concept and will have a strong focus on both menswear and womenswear.”

Richard Crowther, asset manager for British Land, joint owner of the centre, added: “G-Star joins a strong line-up of exceptional brands and adds to the centre’s high quality retail offer. The transformation of Meadowhall has cemented its position as one of the leading retail and leisure destinations in the UK and the first choice for consumers in the region.”

G-Star Raw is the 34th new brand to join Meadowhall following its 60 million pound refurbishment recently completed by British Land. Other new brands include Godiva, Flannels, Neal’s Yard and Diesel.

Images: courtesy of G-Star Raw