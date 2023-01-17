Gabriela Hearst opens first boutique in South Korea

Gabriela Hearst has opened her first boutique in Seoul, South Korea within Hyundai Department Store’s Apgujeong Main Branch.

The boutique houses Gabriela Hearst’s women’s collection, including ready-to-wear, knitwear and footwear, as well as being the exclusive retailer for the designer’s handbag collection in the region.

The store will also showcases the ‘Nomad’ collection of fine furniture, which Hearst commissioned designer-makers Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas to make. Each piece is crafted by local artisans, using only local timbers that have fallen naturally or are upcycled, respecting the natural rhythms of nature.

The Nomad collection at Hyundai Main consists of 21 finely handcrafted pieces of wood and leather furniture that Gavron and Dumas have created in collaboration with three different Korean-based woodworking studios.

Image: Gabriela Hearst; boutique at Hyundai Department Store’s Apgujeong Main Branch

Commenting on the collaboration, Hearst, founder and creative director, said in a statement: “I am very lucky that I work with some of the best creatives in the world, I can say it seldom happens when somebody understands you intrinsically and your aesthetic. It was instantaneous with Antoine and Benji.”

Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron added: "Gabi gave us complete creative freedom within the parameters of making what Gabriela Hearst stands for, crafted locally, with local timbers that have fallen naturally or are up-cycled from prior functions.

“This project’s aesthetic uses ornamental detailing such as leather inlays, and complex wood shaping to emphasize the beauty of the timber and the outstanding skills of the local Korean artisans.”

