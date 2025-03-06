Gabriela Hearst opens retail installation at Le Bristol in Paris

Luxury fashion label Gabriela Hearst has opened an exclusive retail installation at the Le Bristol hotel in Paris, France.

The installation is located within the hotel’s ground-floor boutique and will be open until November 1, coinciding with Gabriela Hearst’s 10th-anniversary milestone and the hotel’s 100th anniversary.

The space has been designed to echo Gabriela Hearst’s flagship store designs in New York, Los Angeles and London. It features custom furniture and fixtures commissioned by Hearst and created by designer-makers Benji Gavron and Antoine Dumas of Gavron Dumas Studio, with natural-toned linen wall coverings and reclaimed local French oak display shelves.

Gabriela Hearst at Le Bristol Paris Credits: Gabriela Hearst by Alizée Cailliau

The store showcases pieces from Gabriela Hearst's women’s collection, including ready-to-wear, fine merino wool and cashmere knitwear, fine jewellery as well as small leather goods. It will also offer an assortment of the brand’s handbag collection, specifically the Nina, the Demi, the Diana and the Leonora, including one-of-a-kind exclusive handbags.

