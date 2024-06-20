Galia Lahav to open boutique in London

Israeli bridal and fashion house Galia Lahav is opening its first UK flagship store in London on August 1.

The opening marks Galia Lahav’s fifth flagship boutique worldwide, adding to stores in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami in the US, and Tel Aviv in Israel, and is part of the bridal brand’s expansion in Europe.

Located at 66-67 South Audley Street in Mayfair, London, the 3,800 square foot two-story boutique is a 1-million-pound investment from the brand, targeting its growing customer base in the UK and Europe.

Renderings of Galia Lahav London flagship Credits: Galia Lahav

The store’s design is in collaboration with Erez Ezra, Vilaa, and Kbn and will mirror the elegant and sleek aesthetic of Galia Lahav’s New York flagship while incorporating elements “that resonate with the vibrant energy of London”.

The boutique will house the brand’s Bridal Couture, Gala, eveningwear and shoe collections. In a statement, the Galia Lahav brand said the store will provide “an unparalleled luxury shopping experience,” as it looks to “elevate the bridal shopping experience to a whole new level and perfectly represent what the Haute Couture fashion house stands for”.