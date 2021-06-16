Ganni expands into China with Tmall

Danish fashion brand Ganni is launching direct-to-consumer e-commerce in China with Tmall, part of the Alibaba Group on June 28.

The collaboration will give Ganni access to more than 800 million active and digital-first consumers on the platform and will allow Chinese consumers to experience the “full Ganni universe,” said the brand in a statement.

Through Ganni’s tailored Tmall store, customers will be able to shop collections and product drops exclusive to the brand, as well as a “wider range of product offering” launching with the brand’s latest collection, spring/summer 2021 and pre-fall 2021.

The move is part of Ganni’s expansion and localisation plans in Asia, following the launch of Ganni.com in South Korea earlier this year in January.

As part of localisation plans, Ganni is launching its presence on Chinese social media platforms Weibo, WeChat and Little Red Book, and will also be hosting events on Tmall.

Ditte Reffstrup, creative director at Ganni, said in a statement: “This is such an exciting step for us and for our Chinese community. We’ve seen a massive amount of love and support over the years from our Chinese Ganni Girls, so we are super excited to finally bring our brand universe to Chinese e-commerce and connect more closely with our local community. I can’t wait to show our pre-fall 2021 collection to our community, a collection that notably consists of 71 percent responsible fabrics.”