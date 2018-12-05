Gant drops sub-brands Rugger and Diamond G

Gant has decided to simplify its offerings and merge sub-brands Rugger and Diamond G with the main line from Spring/Summer 2019. All designs will maintain the original Diamond G logo, though.

“All Rugger stores have already been converted into Gant stores and carry the main line”, said the company in an email to FashionUnited.

Founded in the United States but headquartered in Stockholm, Gant will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2019. The company operates over 600 stores in 70 countries. Rugger was created in 2010 with the aim to offer clothes that “breathe future and innovation more than heritage”. Diamond G, introduced five years later, offers a contemporary formal wardrobe. According to Gant, only “the best parts” from the sub-brands will be incorporated into the main line.