Gant opens pop-up in Selfridges’ Manchester store

Swedish-American heritage label Gant has unveiled a pop-up experience at Selfridges Trafford in Manchester as it continues with an ongoing retail expansion in the UK.

The site, open till May 24, offers a curated edit of Gant’s spring/summer 2026 menswear collection, including rugby shirts, Harrington jackets, and everyday essentials.

Its design intends to reflect the brand’s signature contemporary collegiate style, seen in green tones and natural materials that look to portray authenticity and modernity.

A key feature is a central kiosk inspired by a New York City newsstand which serves as a reference to Gant’s American roots and its connection to East Coast lifestyle.

To mark the launch, Gant has introduced ‘Gant at Selfridges’ to the department store’s San Carlo Champagne bar. The hospitality addition to the pop-up, which will remain open until April 5, mirrors New York brasseries.

The pop-up’s launch comes as Gant continues to expand its presence in the UK, where it recently reopened its London Regent Street flagship at the end of 2025.