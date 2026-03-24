Gap enters Australian market through partnership with Fashionata

Gap Covent Garden store. Credits: Gap.

US apparel giant Gap Inc. has secured a strategic partnership with Australian clothing group Fashionata to introduce the Gap brand to the Australian market. The agreement involves a multi-channel rollout strategy comprising physical retail locations and digital platforms. This expansion reflects the strategy of Gap to leverage local expertise to scale its international footprint.

Sydney-based Fashionata, established in 2010, will manage the distribution and market development for the brand. The group specializes in the distribution of global intimate apparel, loungewear, and ready-to-wear.

Omnichannel strategy for local growth

The partnership aims to deliver an omnichannel experience tailored to the Australian consumer. Fashionata will oversee inventory management, marketing, and retail expansion for the brand domestically.

“Gap is a globally recognized brand with a rich heritage, and we’re excited to introduce it to Australian consumers in a way that feels relevant to how they live today,” said Fashionata chief operating officer, Melissa Trovato. Trovato noted that the partnership focuses on building brand experiences through retail and digital execution.

Gap senior vice president of international commerce, Facundo Ginobili, identified Australia as a significant market for the growth of the company’s international franchise business. Ginobili stated that the partnership with Fashionata would allow the brand to reach consumers in a modern way.

Retail rollout at Myer

The market entry will commence on April 9, 2026. Gap will be available in select locations of Australian department store Myer nationwide.

The initial product offering will include modern essentials and denim available both in-store and through the department store’s online platform. Following the initial launch, a dedicated Australian e-commerce site is scheduled to debut later this year to provide nationwide digital access.