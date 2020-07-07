Gap Inc. launches B2B sales of non-medical grade face masks

Gap Inc. has launched a new B2B product program to supply large organizations with high-quality, reusable cloth face masks. These non-medical grade protective wear will be sold to companies wishing to supply their employees with masks as offices and workplaces reopen.

The company has sold approximately 10 million face masks to employers, including the City of New York, the State of California, Kaiser Permanente and a leading consulting firm.

Gap's portfolio of brands, which include Athleta, Banana Republic, Intermix and Old Navy, are donating over 200 thousand non-medical masks to community organizations.

“In the face of this pandemic, the Gap Inc. team was able to quickly respond to a customer need for masks," Gap Inc.'s head of e-commerce and technology John Strain said in a statement. "Since then, we’ve sold millions of non-medical grade masks to customers across our brands.

“We quickly started hearing from companies like ours who wanted to be able to supply their employees with the same product, so we’re excited to extend our high-quality reusable, non-medical grade cloth face mask offering to organizations that want to help protect their employees as they re-enter the workforce.”

Image: Gap Inc.