Gap Inc. sued by Brookfield Property Partners over unpaid rent

Gap Inc. continues to take hits from landlords. The multi-brand retailer is being sued by Brookfield Property Partners over unpaid rent, after previous lawsuits brought up by Simon Property Brothers and 48th Americas LLC.

Brookfield filed against Gap in a Texas court, claiming over 2 million dollars in unpaid rent over three months. The landlord said that Gap is refusing to open its Texas locations, and wants the court to force the retailer to reopen its operations to pay back its rent.

Gap, along with most other retailers in the country, has been slowly starting to reopen its stores after mandated closures due to the pandemic. Retailers across industries are working to resume in-store operations while meeting local regulations to ensure health and safety for customers and store associates.

According to Bloomberg, the retailer has reopened about 1,500 of its 2,600 stores in North America.

"It should be clear from the filings that The Gap Inc. has taken inappropriate positions at a time when we should be working together," a spokesperson for Brookfield told Retail Dive. "Brookfield has worked hard to reopen its shopping centers safely and consistent with guidance from local authorities, which is important for the many businesses and jobs that depend on commercial activity at our properties. The filing is a matter of contract law for which Brookfield intends to hold Gap accountable."