Gap reimagines hiring for festive season in the US and Canada

Gap Inc. has outlined plans to hire seasonal workers to help support its customer experience centres, which include Athleta, Banana Republic, Gap, Janie and Jack, Old Navy and Intermix stores.

To make the hiring process safer and easier, the company will be hiring virtually, allowing applicants to apply online for any role in three minutes or less.

Gap Inc. acquired 3.5 million new customers through its online channels in Q2. To meet the surge in online demand due to Covid-19, Gap Inc. is looking to fill roles across the business that will include packing, assembling merchandise, preparing orders for shipment, serving customers through its customer contact centres and additional staffing for contactless services.

New systems such as ‘Curbside Pickup’, ‘Buy Online’ and ‘Pickup In Store’ were rolled out so that consumers wary of the virus could choose how they wanted to shop.

Sheila Peters, head of people and culture at Gap Inc., said in a statement: “At Gap Inc., we know the holiday season will be different this year and are committed to helping our teams provide our loyal customers with a safe and seamless shopping experience for all their gifting needs.”