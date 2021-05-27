Gap reveals first-ever home essentials to be available at Walmart

American fashion retailer Gap has announced its first-ever brand of home essentials - Gap Home. The launch will be exclusively available at Walmart, featuring over 400 products including home décor, tabletop, bedding, and bath.

The Gap Home collection includes quality materials like denim and chambray with unique finishes. The brand also features sustainable items that are made from organic cotton and recycled materials

Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap brand, said in a statement: “Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way.

“Gap Home at Walmart opens a new door for Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American Style in all-new ways. We are excited for this growth opportunity, enabling even more customers to fall in love with Gap.”

Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, home, Walmart said in a release: “Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value. Gap Home is the latest example of how we’ll deliver on that mission.”

The collection will be available for customers on June 24 online at Walmart. Prices range from 15.88 dollars for a washed denim pillow to 64.98 dollars for a t-shirt soft jersey reversible king comforter set.

Seasonal and special collections for Gap Home will also be revealed throughout the year.