Gap unveils new concept store at Bluewater

Gap has opened a new concept store at its Bluewater location, which includes a ‘Denim Addict’ personalisation service, marking the first of a new concept design to launch in the UK.

The 10,000 square foot store located on the shopping centre’s lower Rose Gallery, next door to the Misguided store that will open this summer, houses Gap’s women’s, men’s, kids and baby collections, as well as GapFit and Gap Body alongside the brand’s regular apparel and icons.

The new denim customisation service will allow shoppers to personalise their denim with distressing, studs, patches and embroidery. In addition, other products will be able to be embroidered with names and initials.

Commenting on the concept store Russell Loveland, portfolio director at Land Securities, co-owner and asset manager of Bluewater, said: “Gap’s decision to open their new concept store for the UK at Bluewater reaffirms its position as Europe’s leading retail and leisure destination.

“Gap’s store, which brings a number of innovations to the guest experience, is part of our strategy to create a select series of statement stores at Bluewater, where the emphasis is on providing something unique.”

The Kent-based shopping centre has more than 300 stores including Marks and Spencer, House of Fraser, John Lewis, H&M, Zara, Anthropologie and Michael Kors.

Images: courtesy of Gap/Bluewater