Gen Z shoppers set to spend over half a billion pounds on Black Friday

More than 85 percent of students will make a purchase during Black Friday, reveals new research from UNiDAYS, the Gen Z affinity network, with over 60 percent expected to spend more than 50 pounds.

UNiDAYS adds that 4 in 5 students will shop during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend “because of the great deals,” with 38 percent planning to take money from their savings to fuel their Black Friday purchasing.

Over the course of the sales weekend, UNiDAYS is predicting that Gen Z consumers will spend 566 million pounds, which works out to be more than 82 pounds per person, on average.

It adds that fashion is where students are likely to spend the most, with 60 percent looking to snag a deal in this category, while 45 percent said they plan to do so on beauty and 29 percent on other lifestyle essentials.

In addition, Gen Z consumers will use the Black Friday period as an opportunity to start holiday shopping, with research from GWI, revealing that a quarter of Gen Z specifically plan ahead to get festive presents sorted on Black Friday.