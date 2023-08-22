Georg Jensen to open new flagship on Bond Street

Danish jewellery designer Georg Jensen has signed a 10-year lease on a new flagship store on Bond Street in London.

The 5,000 square foot store, which is due to open at the end of 2023, will house Georg Jensen’s full range of designer jewellery, silver holloware and homeware collections across three floors.

Located at 108 Bond Street, the store is adjacent to Diptyque’s new largest London store and opposite several new openings, including Dsquared, Hackett, and Bang & Olufsen, alongside Opera Gallery’s new home.

Anthony Selwyn, director of Savills, who acted for the landlord, said in a statement: “These are exciting times for the pitch just north of Brook Street with little availability now following the substantial redevelopment of these buildings. This part of New Bond Street will now truly provide the final piece of London’s premier luxury location.

“Georg Jensen offer style and elegance with all their collections. With St Regis and Mandarin hotels sure to bring additional luxury spend and clientele to the area, Bond Street will continue to command global recognition and a key part of a brand’s empire."

Stephen Kane, chief executive of Stephen Kane & Company, who represents Georg Jensen, added: “The acquisition of 108 NBS follows a two-year search for a suitable flagship to show all the brand's products in an appropriately exciting and prestigious environment following their departure from Mount Street.”