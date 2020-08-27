George at Asda partners with Sorted to improve customer experience

Supermarket clothing brand, George at Asda is looking to improve the online customer experience by partnering with delivery experience platform Sorted.

The trial is aimed at providing real-time updates to improve post-purchase tracking for George customers, explained the supermarket in a statement, due to what it calls an “increased and sustained appetite for online shopping”.

Sorted’s React software will improve the level of communication George at Asda customers receive throughout their parcel’s journey, giving them updates in real-time about the status of their order.

The platform proactively notifies George customers of any issues with their delivery and automatically refers them to the customer service team, with the aim of resolving things for the customer as soon as they happen.

Neil Drake, senior manager for parcel service and format development at Asda, said: “We’re delighted to be the first supermarket fashion brand to implement this software, which will make it even easier for our customers to shop with us.

“We are always looking to provide a better online experience for our customers, and understood that there was a need to communicate more frequently with them from the point of order through to delivery. By partnering with Sorted we are able to provide them with real-time updates about the status of an order and proactively notify them of any change.”

David Grimes, chief executive of Sorted, added: “Our team is delighted to be working with one of the UK’s flagship retailers in George at Asda. They’re leading the way amongst large brands by putting the right measures in place to avoid any risk to their customers’ delivery experience.

“Supermarkets are extremely important to the communities they serve, and our technology has the power to help George at Asda and similar major brands underpin strong customer service during and beyond Covid-19 disruption.”

Image: courtesy of George at Asda