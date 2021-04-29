George at Asda to start selling second-hand fashion

Asda’s clothing division George is launching a new second-hand vintage fashion range in its stores.

The company is working with vintage fashion wholesaler Preloved Vintage Wholesale for the concept which will be rolled out across 50 of its stores following a successful trial in Leeds. Those stores include ones in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton.

It is part of the retailer’s broader ‘George for Good’ commitment to cut down on textile waste and advocate for sustainable sourcing.

Mel Wilson, global professional lead of sustainable sourcing and quality at George, said sustainable fashion is “really important” to its customers.

“This is an exciting partnership for George, it’s unique in that not only can our customers pick out some vintage and often designer garments at an affordable price, but they’re also helping to support reducing waste by giving these items a second lease of life which is something we are proud to be a part of,” she said in a release.

Last month, George announced a new ‘Take Back’ scheme encouraging customers to bring back unwanted garments to stores in exchange for a 10 percent discount George voucher. The initiative also raised money for Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, which supports Breast Cancer Now and Coppafeel.

Wilson said of the scheme last month: “It’s really important for our customers and colleagues that we tackle the issue of not just sourcing our clothes more sustainably, but that we encourage everyone in the UK to think about the issues of waste and how to make fashion and textiles more circular so that we really can reduce the number of garments that go into landfill.”