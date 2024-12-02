German retailer About You opens Fabletics brand store
At the beginning of the month, the Hamburg-based online fashion retailer About You opened its own brand store for the US sportswear label Fabletics on its platform. The launch will be accompanied by "an extensive marketing campaign that includes large-scale placements in the About You shop as well as influencer collaborations, photo productions and other activations with the Californian sportswear brand," Fabletics announced on Monday.
Thomas Fröhlke, VP Commercial Fabletics Europe, explained the significance of the step for the brand, which was founded in 2013. "The launch at About You is further evidence of the transformation of our sales strategy, with which we are now opening up to other sales channels in addition to our D2C model," he explained in a statement. "With the brand shop at About You, Fabletics is now also prominently represented on one of the largest fashion platforms in Europe. We are convinced that together we can further increase Fabletics' brand awareness in the coming years."
This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.
