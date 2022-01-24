German sportswear retailer BSTN to open first UK store in London

German sportswear retailer BSTN has chosen London as the location for its debut UK store, which is expected to open in April.

Located at 395/397 Brixton Road, the 3,432 square foot space is also the retailer’s first store outside of its home market of Germany, and has been signed on a 10-year lease.

CEO Roberto Aufiero, who co-founded BSTN in 2013, said he was “thrilled to start the next chapter of BSTN’s journey by expanding our unique premium sportswear philosophy to London”.

He continued: “We’re looking forward to getting even closer to our community and will do our very best to make a positive contribution to the neighbourhood.”

Olly Eades, retail surveyor at Savills, said: “BSTN is quickly becoming one of the most high-profile sportswear brands in Europe, with exceptionally strong sales figures and a world class social media following.

“In spite of its highly established e-commerce operation, BSTN has prioritised opening a debut bricks and mortar store here in the UK, and Brixton Road in London is the ideal location for this.”