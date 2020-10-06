Gestuz opens pop-up in Harrods

Danish brand Gestuz has launched a pop-up with Harrods, debuting UK exclusive elements from their autumn/winter 2020 collection, ‘Gallery Gestuz’ that was presented during Copenhagen fashion week in January 2020.

The presentation gave the audience a cross-disciplinary experience aiming to inspire beyond fashion with artwork created by talents from different genres of creation, sound, painting, photography, sculptures and more.

All artists used the autumn/winter 2020 collection as a key source for both inspiration and materials, and it is this mindset that has been translated within the exclusive pop-up with Harrods.

The pop-up concept within the luxury department store is part of the brand’s ongoing international expansion strategy and specific focus on the British market.

The move it adds allows it to showcase its pieces rooted in Scandinavian design, as well as its sustainable methods, as more than 50 percent of the pieces made from more sustainable materials.

Commenting the opening, Sanne Sehested, founder and creative director of Gestuz, said in a statement: “I am proud of the Gestuz universe and our collections and wish to further expand internationally with UK as a clear key market for us. Our Gallery Gestuz pop-up in Harrods is an amazing way to present our brand to customers, and we are incredibly happy to be positioned there and with such a strong partner. We look forward to showing a curated selection of our latest collection which focuses on simplicity and quality but with a quirky edginess.”

The pop-up will run for four weeks in Harrods.

Images: courtesy of Gestuz