Gestuz opens pop-up in Selfridges Manchester

Danish brand Gestuz has opened a pop-up within Selfridges Manchester, as part of its ongoing international expansion strategy to focus on the British market.

The pop-up, will run for six weeks in Selfridges Manchester, and features an exclusive 12-piece UK capsule collection, ‘Woman on the Move’, featuring checkered suits, voluminous sleeves, sculptural denim and flowy dresses in soft tones of grey, beige and black.

“I am proud of the Gestuz universe and wish to further expand internationally, the UK is a key market for us,” said Sanne Sehested, founder and creative director in a statement. “Our pop-up in Selfridges is an amazing way to present our brand to customers and we are incredibly proud to be positioned there.”

Commenting on the capsule collection, Sehested added: “The collection is designed to pay tribute to female power and the journey we are on. I wanted to create pieces that make women feel their best and allow them to move, live and show strength.”

Gestuz was founded in 2008 and has become renowned for innovating and updating wardrobe classics with its Scandinavian design heritage aesthetic. In 2018, the Danish brand opened its flagship store located in the heart of Copenhagen.

Images: courtesy of Gestuz