Ghost London and Phase Eight to launch on QVC UK

Fashion retailers Phase Eight and ghost London are set to launch on home shopping network QVC UK as the platform expands its fashion offering.

Occasion and ready-to-wear brand Ghost London is set to launch a range of six vintage-inspired bridesmaid dresses on QVC UK at the end of the month. Phase Eight is set to expand its offering on QVC UK, which currently features Studio 8 by Phase Eight, to include 21 designs from its main range. The offering is set to include jeggings, dresses, and tops and will launch on QVC UK on February 7.

The move sees Ghost London and Phase Eight joining other British brands such as Joules, Radley and Orla Kiely, on QVC UK.