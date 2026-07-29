Giant head and stuffed rabbit: MLMA transforms H&M store in Seoul

The H&M store in the trendy Seongsu district of Seoul offers a different impression than the Swedish fashion retailer's usual locations. A giant head with piercings and red eyes has just been installed there, flanked by two tattooed hands with painted fingernails.

Multidisciplinary artist MLMA is responsible for this punk-inspired installation, H&M announced last Wednesday. The joint project aims to bring the local artist's independent creative world, spanning fashion, contemporary art, music and digital culture, into a physical space. It offers visitors an experience that goes beyond traditional retail.

“Fashion is another language for me to express feelings and ideas without explanation,” said MLMA. “With this project, I wanted people to feel the space and not just look at it, and to experience something unexpected that stays with them.”

With this collaboration, H&M prioritises the experience over the products presented in the store. Similar concepts from the South Korean capital are known from eyewear specialist Gentle Monster and its sister beauty brand Tamburins. Their locations have become sought-after photo opportunities thanks to various installations. Both brands are also present in Seongsu, a district characterised by fashion, music, art, cafés and industrial architecture.

Artist MLMA with the installation in the Seongsu store Credits: H&M

In addition to the project on the façade, which extends to the ground floor, MLMA has also used the 'Secret Chamber' and the third floor as a canvas. Each floor is designed as its 'own emotional world' and draws visitors deeper with each level, like in Alice in Wonderland, the artist explained. “This space is not meant for observation, but for participation,” said MLMA. The exhibition also includes an oversized stuffed rabbit covered in tribal tattoos.