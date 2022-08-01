Gilly Hicks to open in Belfast

Gilly Hicks, part of the Abercrombie & Fitch group, is to open its first standalone store in Ireland after securing a new store at Victoria Square in Belfast.

The new store is part of the fashion and lifestyle brand’s growth strategy and will showcase its gender-inclusive activewear, loungewear and underwear offering alongside a digital experience.

The new Victoria Square store will mark the third Gilly Hicks location in Europe, adding to locations in Germany and London that opened earlier this year.

The design will continue Gilly Hicks’ new reimagined brand purpose to ensure customers of all gender identities feel as comfortable and confident as possible, with the stores’ fitting rooms featuring light and music controls to cater to each customer’s preferences.

Additionally, the store will be equipped with click and collect, order in store, reserve in store capabilities, and handheld devices that allow customers to avoid the checkout line.

Kristin Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to continue our Gilly Hicks store expansion in Europe. We aim to give our customers their daily dose of happy through our updated product and welcoming store environment and we can’t wait for our customers in Ireland to experience that for the first time.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “We are very pleased to secure the first Gilly Hicks store in Ireland at Victoria Square. It underlines the significance of Victoria Square as Northern Ireland’s leading retail and leisure destination and shows the key value the brand places on the retail opportunity in Northern Ireland. We look forward to welcoming the highly anticipated store later this year, as part of the brand’s early European expansion plans.”