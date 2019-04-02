Gilt partners with stylist Rachel Zoe for curated shops

Online fashion outlet destination Gilt has announced a partnership with Rachel Zoe to create special curations. The celebrity stylist and fashion designer will handpick items across womenswear, menswear and home decor for two online boutiques. The second edition will be focused on Mother's Day gift recommendations.

Gilt functions as a membership platform to offer exclusive access to flash sales on designer fashion and luxury experiences. Its partnership with Zoe brings together its signature experience with Zoe's eye for trends.

President and CMO of the Gilt Groupe, Lisa Rhodes, explained in a statement that Zoe's "fashion sensibility, love of glamour and own designs resonate with the Gilt member."

Rhodes added, "With her stylist eye, Rachel is the perfect partner to curate the most exciting trends of the season. The result is a series of boutiques that showcases Rachel's passion for luxury and the thrill of a great find that is the Gilt experience."

The first curated shop, Rachel Zoe's Spring Style Guide, launched today on Gilt's website and will run through April 29, offering exclusive member pricing. The Rachel Zoe Mother's Day Gift Guide will be available from April 23 through May 7.