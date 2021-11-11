Ginger and Smart debuts in US with launch at Saks Fifth Avenue

Australian label Ginger and Smart has launched in the US at Saks Fifth Avenue.

The luxury retailer has also presented The Lumiere Collection, designed by Alexandra and Genevieve Smart and will be available only at select Saks locations. The collection merges the graphic with the botanic, exaggerating the brand’s signature prints.

The brand continues to focus on sustainability by using consciously sourced materials such as Tencel and recycled polyester for its pieces, aiming to be eco-friendly in both the composition and construction of its fabrics. Ginger and Smart has also reduced its energy and water input that is required in the processing of textiles.

The brand continues to support organisations such as Groundswell Giving, which advocates for climate action and aims to educate and empower people to take climate action by themselves.

The brand was founded in 2002. Its international expansion begins with its launch at Saks Fifth Avenue.