Givenchy rolls out e-commerce platform to the UK

Luxury French fashion house Givenchy has rolled out its e-commerce platform to its five main European markets, which includes the UK, following the successful launch of its new omni-channel e-commerce platform, the Maison Givenchy in September 2017.

The Givenchy website has been overseen by British artistic director Clare Waight Keller and designed in collaboration with the London-based agency R/GA, and now allows an immersive online experience and e-commerce platform for customers in the UK, Italy, Germany, Netherlands and Spain.

The roll out launches as the exclusive European online destination to shop Waight Keller’s debut spring/summer 2018 collection for the LVMH-owned luxury house, and comes as the designer’s second collection for autumn/winter 2018 made its debut during Paris Fashion Week.

The e-commerce platform offers customers the complete retail offering of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear and accessories, and each piece is presented in high resolution and from up to eight different angles per product. In addition, the website will also offer monthly product drops and online-only capsules designed by Waight Keller as well as "new now" priority access to key pieces before they hit retail floors worldwide.

As part of the omnichannel experience, customers will be to check stock availability in retail stores, choose in-store delivery for online purchases (click and collect) and book in-store appointments to try on clothes.

The site also features news, in-depth features and real-time access to fashion shows, as the fashion house looks to create a highly engaging platform, which will be supported by a 360° strategy covering online media, e-mailing and social media.

Images: courtesy of Givenchy