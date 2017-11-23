Global Blue launches new and improved Tax Free shopping app

London - Global Blue, tax-free shopping and currency provider, has launched its new and improved Shop Tax-Free app. Designed to offer international shoppers a seamless and personalized experience during every stage of their tax-free shopping trip, the app offers new features such as the live tracking of tax refunds, advanced mapping, and a digital shop tax-free card.

The revamped app is part of Global Blue's wider series of digital innovations to improve the tax-free shopping experience for globe shoppers. Aimed at frequent international shoppers (those who have shopped tax-free three times over the last 24 months), the app offers everything they need to plan, shop and claim their tax-free refunds. The app features a comprehensive range of tools to help travelers manage their tax refunds, which can be accessed at the touch of a button. Geolocation services help users find their nearest Custom and Refund offices.

In addition, Global Blue's Refund Calculator has been incorporated into the app, offering live currency updated and automatic home currency conversion, as well as tax-free shopping information. It also features one-touch enrolment to Global Blue'sShop Tax-Free Card via passport scanning, cutting down on time spent on registration. The new app complements Global Blue Mobile Customer Care , an innovative service which was created to offer real-time support to less frequent international shoppers.

"Global Blue’s new app is the latest innovation in our mission to provide a digitized, personalized Tax-Free Shopping experience for Globe Shoppers. The traveler now has a smart, intuitive tool with everything they need to shop Tax-Free in the palm of their hand," said Tomas Mostany, Senior Vice President, Product Tax-Free Shopping at Global Blue.

"For our partners, this service represents an important differentiator, enabling them to offer a truly market-leading Tax-Free Shopping service to their customers. Aside from the customer satisfaction and service benefits, the app will help deliver more travelers to stores, reduce time spent on enrolment and increase completed Tax-Free refunds, maximising revenue for partners."

The new Global Blue Tax-Free Shopping app is available now for iOS and Android.

Photo: Global Blue