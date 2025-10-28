Global brands intensify focus on India’s fast-expanding consumer base

Global fashion and luxury brands are increasingly shifting their focus to India as growth in mature markets stagnates, according to a report by The Economic Times. The attraction is grounded in India’s large population of aspirational, younger consumers with rising incomes — a demographic that is reshaping spending patterns and brand strategies.

According to analysts at Cushman & Wakefield, the number of foreign brands entering India rose from about 12 annually before the pandemic to 14 in 2023, and approximately 27 in 2024.

India witnesses influx of global brands

Whether it’s accessible luxury labels, premium brands like Police, or mass-market players such as OVS — which offers products at an average price point of around 2,200 Indian rupees (25 dollars)— companies are banking on the scale and diversity of the Indian market to drive their next phase of growth.

Online-fast fashion player Shein has also set its sights on India’s booming low-cost fashion segment, while heritage brands like De Rigo Group have identified India as the “perfect platform” to engage with millennial consumers. Chanel Beauty and Fragrance expanded its presence this year by launching on Nykaa, and Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix, having entered India in 2019, now counts the market among its top-performing regions globally.

India’s fashion landscape is expanding at a record pace as an influx of global brands—spanning athleisure, luxury, and high-street fashion enter the market. In the premium and athleisure space, several international names are establishing a strong foothold. U.S.-based Athletifreak made its India debut at Nexus Select CityWalk, Delhi, introducing tech-driven activewear such as its signature Ultralux fabrics. Italian sportswear brand Lotto, brought in by Agilitas Sports—has set an ambitious target to build a 1,000 crore rupees brand within five years. Meanwhile, American footwear giant Foot Locker has entered through an omnichannel model, with Metro Brands managing its physical retail and Nykaa overseeing online operations. UAE-based R&B Fashion, part of Apparel Group, has also launched affordable youth-oriented collections.

In the high-street and fast fashion segment, several marquee names are entering or expanding their presence. Cos, the London-based label under the H&M Group, recently opened a flagship store in New Delhi. British retailer Next entered the mid-market segment with a store at Pune’s The Pavillion Mall, backed by a growing online presence through its partnership with Myntra. Spanish brand Bershka, part of the Inditex Group, launched in Mumbai’s Phoenix Palladium Mall alongside its own e-commerce site, while Italian brand OVS opened its first Indian store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, New Delhi.

The luxury and premium fashion category is equally dynamic. Italian menswear label Camicissima Milano has opened its flagship store at Ambience Mall, Delhi, in partnership with OSL Luxury Collections. British heritage brand Ben Sherman and American fashion house BCBG have both entered India through the Apparel Group, offering curated collections on Myntra and other digital platforms. French label Maje has debuted at Mumbai’s Jio World Drive through an exclusive tie-up with Reliance Brands Limited. In kidswear, French childrenswear brand Jacadi Paris has opted for an offline-first strategy, opening its first boutique at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, through Burgundy Brand Collective.

The luxury jewellery and accessories segment is seeing similar momentum. Parisian fine-jewellery house Messika launched its first standalone boutique in India at The Chanakya Mall, New Delhi, partnering with luxury watch retailer Ethos Limited. U.S.-based gemstone brand Angara made its India entry online and plans to establish physical boutiques soon. In beauty and personal care, U.S. sunscreen specialist Supergoop has launched exclusively with Nykaa, while Australian hair styling brand Mermade Hair has entered via a hybrid strategy combining e-commerce and select retail partners.

In the sports and lifestyle retail segment, UK's Frasers Group, the parent company, has announced plans to open over 350 new Sports Direct stores in India and Southeast Asia through a partnership with MAP Active. However, some products under the Sports Direct umbrella (like the brand Slazenger) can be purchased online from Myntra in India.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises even more high-profile arrivals. Canadian athleisure leader Lululemon is set to launch through Tata Cliq and flagship stores. American brands Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister will debut via Myntra through a multi-year franchise partnership, while Italian streetwear label Off-White is expected to enter in the first quarter of 2026 in collaboration with Brand Concepts Ltd.

Favourable consumer sentiment woos new entrants

India’s appeal is further enhanced by favourable consumer-sentiment metrics — the Current Situation Index (CSI) stood at 96.5 in July 2025, while the Future Expectations Index (FEI) reached 124.7 — both comfortably above pre-pandemic levels and signalling optimism across urban, semi-urban and rural regions. Analysts emphasise that the premium and “bridge” luxury segments in fashion are especially active in India.

The local digital ecosystem is playing a key role as well, with e-commerce platforms such as Tata Cliq, Myntra and Nykaa helping global players launch and scale with less dependence on costly real-estate roll-outs.

A report from Euromonitor International highlights that India’s luxury goods market is projected to grow into a 12.1 billion dollars segment this year, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 74 percent over the forecast period — placing it among the world’s fastest-growing luxury regions.