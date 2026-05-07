Global football merchandise market growth signals new skills demand for fashion and retail education

The global football merchandise market is projected to see significant growth between 2025 and 2035, driven by major sportswear companies including Adidas, Nike and Puma. The expansion is being fuelled by digital retail innovation, global fan engagement and the increasing commercialisation of sports culture.

While the report focuses on market performance, it also highlights important implications for fashion and retail education, particularly in how future professionals are trained for a rapidly evolving industry.

Blurring lines between fashion, sport and technology

Football merchandise has evolved beyond traditional kits and fanwear into a broader lifestyle category, combining performance design, streetwear aesthetics and digital commerce strategies. This shift is reshaping the skills required of designers and merchandisers, who must now understand branding, consumer behaviour and omnichannel retail.

For fashion education, this means greater emphasis on interdisciplinary learning—where students are trained not only in design, but also in areas such as data-driven marketing, e-commerce platforms and global supply chains.

Digital retail reshaping curricula

The growth of online retail and direct-to-consumer strategies is a key driver of the market. As brands expand their digital ecosystems, future designers and fashion business graduates are expected to be fluent in digital tools, virtual merchandising and customer experience design.

Educational institutions are increasingly integrating these elements into curricula, reflecting the need for graduates who can operate across both physical and digital retail environments.

Industry partnerships and career pathways

With major brands leading innovation in football merchandise, there is growing potential for collaboration between industry and education. Internships, live projects and sponsored programmes are becoming essential in preparing students for careers that sit at the intersection of fashion, sport and technology.

The sector’s growth also opens new career pathways—not only in design, but in product development, licensing, sustainability and global brand management.

Preparing future talent

As the football merchandise market continues to expand globally, it underscores a broader transformation within fashion education. Training future designers now requires a more holistic approach—one that combines creativity with commercial awareness, digital expertise and an understanding of global fan-driven markets.