GlobalData: UK shoppers expected to spend 2.3 billion pounds over Easter weekend

New data collected by analytics company GlobalData has suggested that consumers in the UK could be on the verge of spending 2.3 billion pounds over the coming Easter weekend. According to a new report from the data firm, 40 percent of shoppers stated they were planning to “spend more this year” over the holiday period.

On average, customers are forecast to splash out around 124.75 pounds over Easter, which falls at the later date of April 20 this year. This is a 12.35 pound increase on spending last year, underlining the continued importance of the holiday for customers.

While food and drink were cited to be the primary focus in terms of purchases, forecasted to make up over 70 percent of shoppers’ Easter budgets, gifts, activity-based products and DIY sets will also make up a large part of shopping baskets.

This is reflective of an increased demand for products that emphasise family time and social gatherings, GlobalData said, triggering the boost in spending for this year.

In a release, Aliyah Siddika, associate retail analyst at the firm, said: “While parents are eager to celebrate Easter with their families, they are also feeling the financial pinch and will be more selective about their spending. This creates an opportunity for retailers to offer products that not only enhance the Easter experience but also provide value for money.”