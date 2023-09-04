Glossier names Sephora UK as first international wholesale partner

Glossier will be available at Sephora UK after the beauty brand signed its first international wholesale partnership deal as part of its continued expansion.

The cult-favourite beauty brand will be available at Sephora’s Westfield Shepherds Bush store and online at Sephora.co.uk from September 15, with Sephora’s app featuring a preview of Glossier’s collection from September 14.

The wholesale expansion adds to Glossier’s availability in the UK in its Covent Garden flagship store and online at Glossier.com.

In a statement, Glossier said that the partnership, which marks its first-ever UK retail relationship, is a strategic step “to bring more Glossier to more people” globally as well as allow it to expand its UK community. Glossier added that Sephora was a “natural fit, given both brands mutual focus on beauty discovery and innovative customer experience”.

Kyle Leahy, chief executive officer at Glossier, said in a statement: “Glossier is built on community, and Sephora is not only an iconic global retailer, but also shares our commitment to the community.

“With the UK being Glossier’s second biggest market, this Sephora partnership and first-ever wholesale retail relationship in the UK is the perfect progression for us.”

The partnership follows Glossier’s record-breaking launch into 650 Sephora stores across the US and Canada, which saw Glossier become the most searched-for brand on Sephora’s website before launch.

Sarah Boyd, UK managing director at Sephora, added: “After the great success of Glossier at Sephora in the US, we are extremely excited to launch the brand in the UK both online, on our app and in our wonderful store in Westfield Shepherds Bush, exclusively.

“We know our customers love the brand and we are excited to help Glossier accelerate its remarkable trajectory thanks to our passionate beauty advisors, brand building expertise, and retail know how. We are also proud to be the first Sephora market outside of the US to bring our customers more of what they love, only at Sephora.”