Go Outdoors to roll out body cameras to more stores following trial

Outerwear retailer Go Outdoors has said it will be rolling out body-worn cameras to 25 more of its stores following a trial of the initiative at its retail location in Stoke. The move intends to tackle growing cases of theft and ensure the safety of its retail staff.

In a release, Carl Harris, associate director of retail for the company, said: “With retail crime in the UK at an all-time high, Go Outdoors has been committed to testing different initiatives that could help foster a safer and more enjoyable shopping experience.”

As such, Harris noted that Go Outdoors’ recent trial in its Stoke store had helped in “improving confidence among a store team that has previously faced challenges with members of the public”.

He continued: “While some colleagues were initially apprehensive about the trial, citing concerns they thought the cameras might escalate situations, our Profit Protection team held a training session to highlight their benefits. As a result, more colleagues have requested to wear them, with six additional cameras ordered for the store.”

With this, Go Outdoors has opted to roll out body cameras to additional stores nationwide, building on the company’s efforts to protect people working in retail, already evidenced by a new partnership with charity organisation, The Retail Trust.