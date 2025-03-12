Golden Goose opens pop-up in Selfridges

Luxury Italian sneaker brand Golden Goose is taking over Selfridges’ ‘Corner Shop’ with a pop-up focused on co-creation and shared moments.

Golden Goose has transformed the space in Selfridges, Oxford Circus store in London, into an intimate, Italy-infused space, which draws inspiration from its Venetian headquarters and artisanal heritage, featuring salvaged wood walls and furnishings alongside archival souvenirs.

‘The Archive of Dreams’ pop-up will run until April 12 and features ‘Co-Creation’ a one-to-one personalisation experience with Golden Goose’s “dream makers,” allowing customers to personalise their favourite pieces with patches, charms, pins, brooches, crystals, studs, and other embellishments, as well as artisanal treatments, such as distressing, embroidery, and hand-painted designs.

Alongside the Co-Creation space is the ‘Con Amore’ corner, inspired by Italy’s charming floral shops, offering personalised gift wrapping with curated ribbons and decorative bows, as well as coffee, sweet treats and fresh flowers.

Golden Goose ‘The Archive of Dreams’ pop-up at Selfridges’ ‘Corner Shop’ Credits: Golden Goose

Silvio Campara, chief executive of Golden Goose, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to bring our craftsmanship and heritage to such an iconic space. This pop-up offers a unique opportunity to connect with the Selfridges community and customers, showcasing our distinct DNA and Co-Creation services.

“It’s more than just a retail space - it’s an immersive journey where artisanal tradition and community unite, placing the client at the heart of every experience.”

The Corner Shop will feature a rotating product focus each week to offer an evolving selection of ready-to-wear, boots, bags, accessories, and sneakers, including limited-edition and archive pieces. Highlights include the global preview of the True-Star sneaker, the brand’s anticipated release, which will be available exclusively in this space.

Golden Goose ‘The Archive of Dreams’ pop-up at Selfridges’ ‘Corner Shop’ Credits: Golden Goose

Golden Goose will also host a series of immersive Co-Creation workshops, such as allowing customers to personalise their Marathon sneakers with exclusive design options like changing the label tab or adding a retro twist with keychains, laces, and charms to the Forty2 Sneakers.

The pop-up also marks a key milestone in Golden Goose’s expansion in the UK.

Campara added: “This is the first step towards a larger presence in the UK, culminating in the highly anticipated opening of our flagship store on Mount Street later this year - a space that will elevate the in-store and Co-Creation experience to new heights.”