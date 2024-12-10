"Goldmine": Dior opens concept store in Bangkok

Dior is wrapping its latest concept store in gold. With the Dior Gold House in Bangkok, the French luxury brand is opening a place that combines luxury, art and culture, the company announced on Monday. The store, which is located in Bangkok's Ploenchit district, opened on December 8 and is part of the Dior Around the World initiative, which combines cultural influences and craftsmanship.

The Dior Gold House is an architectural homage to the Maison Dior and is based on the iconic façade of the Parisian headquarters on Avenue Montaigne. Nestled in lush gardens with diverse botanical motifs, the store covers an area of ​​around 1,000 square meters. The entire design is in gold - a timeless color and symbol of the brand - and is brought to life by intricate mosaics and the artistry of Thai artisans. The store presents a wide selection of Dior's collections, including women's and men's fashion, accessories and Dior homewear.

In addition to the luxury fashion house's own works, works by renowned Thai artists are also on display. The installations include a reinterpretation of the traditional tuk-tuk by the artist Saran Yen Panya. Inside, sculptures by Wishulada Panthanuvong and furniture by Eggarat Wongcharit and the designer duo Sumphat decorate the rooms. Artists such as Vassana and Savin Saima honor floral traditions with artistic Lady Dior bags made of bamboo.

Food and drink for visitors is also provided: Café Dior by Mauro Colagreco combines culinary sophistication with French elegance. The café is run by three-Michelin-starred chef Mauro Colagreco, whose menu is inspired by nature and Dior's haute couture.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.