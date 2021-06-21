Good American launches at Harrods

Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede’s Good American fashion brand is hopping across the pond. the brand has launched a brand new space at Harrods. The dedicated shopfit will allow more U.K. customers to feel and tryout the products for themselves rather than just having the option to shop online.

The brand will be available to buy both in-store at Harrods and online, with Harrods stocking Good American’s range of denim activewear, essentials, and ready-to-wear. The fully inclusive size range goes from UK 4 to UK 22.

The launch will include their bestselling Good Legs jeans, a staple slim fit in every wardrobe, as well as the vintage style Good 90s jeans, perfect for an oversized casual fit. In addition to Harrods, Good American is also available at Selfridges in the U.K. With the U.K. reopening after COVID-19 lockdown and shoppers in rebound buying mode, brands are targeting the country as a prime opportunity for growth.