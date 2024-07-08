Goop continues retail expansion in the US

Beauty, fashion and lifestyle brand Goop, founded and helmed by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, has opened its sixth permanent retail store at the Marin Country Mart in Larkspur, California.

The new store is part of Goop’s expanding retail footprint, which has seen steady revenue growth year over year and aims to target the Bay area, which has “long been a top market” for the brand.

The 1,300 square foot Marin store features the full range of Goop beauty offerings and a G. Label by Goop fashion assortment, a functional treatment room, and the brand’s signature curation of multi-brand beauty, fashion, fine jewellery, homewares, and wellness.

Matthew Blythe, senior director of retail operations and development at Goop, said in a statement: “Our selection of the Marin Country Mart is intentional, reflecting our desire to place our stores in locations that resonate with our ethos.

“The mart’s dynamic character and community spirit offer the perfect backdrop for goop’s newest location, aligning with our dedication to quality, community, and well-being.”

For the first time, the company has also added an active facial room, where guests can book appointments for in-store beauty services with a Goop-approved licensed aesthetician and try its beauty range, including Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator, All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil, and Youth-Boost Peptide Serum.

The space was designed by Orange County-based design firm ViaClover, inspired by Goop’s refined, elevated aesthetic and the natural beauty of Marin, featuring checkered pattern tiles and Vienna oak floors.