Gramicci to open debut store in Covent Garden, London

Outdoor and lifestyle clothing brand Gramicci has selected Seven Dials in Covent Garden, London for its first-ever physical store.

The US brand, known for its high-quality, minimalistic, hard-wearing, and functional outdoor fashion, will open its debut store in May.

Located at 3 Earlham Street, the 1,400 square foot store will house the brand’s full range of lifestyle clothing, including its men’s, women’s and kidswear collections, as well as outerwear accessories. It will also carry all online products and collaboration items with brands such as Wacko Maria and Adsum for spring/summer 2023.

In addition, Gramicci said the shop will also feature exclusive store drops throughout the season.

Stevie Gildea, brand manager at Gramicci UK, said in a statement: “Gramicci has come a long way since its inception in a California garage 40 years ago, and being able to announce our first global store is a landmark occasion for us.

“We pride ourselves on our commitment to innovation and pushing new ideas, and thus selecting a forward-thinking destination like Covent Garden was an easy decision to make. We can’t wait to open the doors to our first ever space in May and start an exciting new chapter for Gramicci!”

Gramicci started out in a garage in Ventura, California in 1982, launching with its first pair of climbing short before evolving into a full range of functional clothing for life outdoors.