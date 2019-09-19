Grand Central’s New Street Mall to get 2 million pound upgrade

British property development firm Hammerson has announced it is planning a 2 million pound upgrade to the Grand Central shopping centre in central Birmingham.

The first phase of the project will be delivered in October, and will focus on upgrades to the internal walkway of New Street Mall, including new seating to provide a more relaxed atmosphere and increased dwell time, pilaster treatments to revitalise the destination’s store fronts, and an innovative light installation.

The second phase is expected to be completed in Spring 2020, and will involve an upgrade to the double-height atrium entrance at Grand Central.

Conrad Bacon, portfolio director, said in a statement: “This 2 million pound project will transform New Street Mall and Grand Central, creating a fresh and dynamic entrance, with an eye-catching double-height atrium. Across our portfolio, we’re always looking at ways to improve the experience for our partners and customers, and this is a fantastic example of that.

“Bullring & Grand Central is one of the UK’s best retail and leisure destinations, and the investment we’ve announced today will help ensure we continue to deliver for both consumers and brands for many years to come.”

Grand Central also recently announced that designer childrenswear retailer Base would be joining its lineup.