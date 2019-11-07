Gretna Gateway Outlet Village to be rebranded

RPMI Railpen has announced a 7 million pound investment programme for Gretna Gateway Outlet Village to transform the Scottish shopping destination into a “premier designer village”.

The plans will see the Scottish outlet centre being rebranded from Gretna Gateway Outlet Village into Caledonia Park, alongside a full makeover, including installing timber façade treatments to the units, adding canopies and enhancing the public realm, designed by Urban Edge Architecture.

The aim is for Caledonia Park to become a “revitalised destination” that will feature a blend of heritage and contemporary Scottish architecture, and will be landscaped to seamlessly reflect the regional surroundings and native species, with structures to be designed in natural textural materials including recycled stone paving and locally-sourced granite, explained RPMI Railpen.

The investment programme is set to be completed in autumn 2020, however, the re-branding is to be implemented immediately and has been designed to complement its line-up of brands that include Polo Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and Nike.

Matthew Howard, head of property asset management at RPMI Railpen, said in a statement: “Caledonia Park will be a vibrant hub for retail and dining in the heart of Southern Scotland. We have seen outstanding performance to date, and the refreshed offer and re-branding will bring a new level of momentum for the village. The strategic regeneration meets our core investment themes and lays the foundations for long-term growth.”

The outlet has also announced a host of new brands will be opening, including Adidas, Reebok, Levi’s and The Cosmetics Company, which will be boosted by a Dining Quarter with a focus on local produce via a Caledonia Park Farm Shop.

With more brands expected as the “strategic leasing approach” is to target "world-class designer brands and dining operators” and will be led by JLL and Johnstone PC.

Caledonia Park retail complex currently has more than 50 outlets, including Gap, M&S, Next, Superdry and The Edinburgh Woollen Mill. It is boosted by excellent connectivity to key motorways, and accessible to a significant catchment and has experienced year-on-year sales growth for the last six successive quarters.

RPMI Railpen’s rebranding of the destination coincides with the UK government’s 394 million pound Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, which involves significant and sustainable investments in the region surrounding Caledonia Park.

