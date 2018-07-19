Grosvenor launches 'South Molton Triangle' consultation

Property company Grosvenor Britain and Ireland is looking to boost what it calls the ‘South Molton Triangle’, with new proposals including safe pedestrian routes and mixed use buildings.

The consultation is inviting residents and local workers to review and offer feedback on its proposals for the area in Mayfair bounded by Davies Street, Brook Street and South Molton Street, as it looks to offer new buildings and public space improvements to ease pedestrian congestion from the new Bond Street West Elizabeth Line station.

The area is well-known as the home of Grays Antiques market and lies immediately opposite the new Elizabeth Line Bond Street West station. It also encompasses a number of narrow side streets which Grosvenor believes, with investment, can serve a real purpose in safely directing and dispersing pedestrians from the new station and provide other services to the area.

Simon Harding-Roots, executive director, Grosvenor Britain and Ireland, said in a press release: “Our proposals are at a very early stage and we want to encourage feedback on how new investment could best serve the community above and beyond the opportunity to better manage increased pedestrian numbers. It is important to us that local voices are incorporated into the planning submission we will ultimately make.”

The proposals include the creation of safe pedestrian routes bordered by new mixed use buildings, which will allow both residents and local workers to continue to enjoy Mayfair even as pedestrian numbers grow.

Grosvenor added that the design process will incorporate feedback and focus on protecting the area’s heritage and character through “respectful and intelligent treatment” both of the proposed buildings and public spaces, as it looks to turn “forgotten streets” into places where businesses want to locate and people want to visit.

Harding-Roots, added: “The West End is currently ill-equipped to cope with the levels of pedestrian traffic we already see every day, let alone the arrival of thousands of extra visitors expected from the Elizabeth Line. Many of Mayfair’s pavements are too narrow, routes were built for a different era and, perhaps counter intuitively, there are not enough services for those living in and visiting the area.

“We recognise the potential of the South Molton Triangle to address a number of the issues the local community faces. By proposing new investment here, we will be able to better protect and enhance the character and simple enjoyment of living and working in one of the most desirable places in London and the West End.”

Grosvenor has selected Hopkins Architects to lead the design team, who are drawing up plans to respect the heritage and character of the ‘South Molton Triangle’ while also increasing height into the centre of the development, and using existing buildings to provide “interest and scale”.

The first round of consultation takes place at 10 South Molton Street, London, W1K 5QJ on July 17, 19 and 21st.

Image: via Grosvenor website of the ‘South Molton Triangle’