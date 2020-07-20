Grosvernor submits plans for new retail destination in Mayfair

Property company Grosvenor Britain & Ireland has submitted a planning application to transform an area in North Mayfair into new employment, retail and dining spaces.

The plans for the South Molton Triangle in London's West End include 67,500 square feet of stores, restaurants and cafes, 204,000 square feet of office space, and a 31-bed hotel.

Grosevnor said it expects the new development to "help the area bounce back from Covid-19" by creating over 700 new jobs and attracting an estimated spend of 6 million pounds per year.

It will also include sustainable buildings that produce 35 percent less carbon than ones built to current standards. Grosvenor has previously pledged to achieve net zero carbon across its projects by 2030.

“Our proposals for the South Molton Triangle are a sign of our significant confidence in, and commitment to, the future of the West End and Oxford Street district,” Thomasin Renshaw, director of development, grosvenor Britain & Ireland said in a statement. “These designs put pedestrians first in a sustainable scheme that preserves what’s great about Mayfair while bringing the jobs and investment London now needs to see.”