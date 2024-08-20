GU reveals plans for first US flagship store, app, & e-commerce

Fast Retailing, the parent company of Japanese fashion retailer Uniqlo and sister brand GU, has shared additional plans for the opening of its first GU flagship store in the US.

Set to open at 578 Broadway in SoHo, New York City, on September 19, the debut flagship store opening will coincide with the launch of its US ecommerce store. The new flagship store spans approximately 10,225 square feet across two floors and will feature the brand’s offering of women’s and men’s wear next to a selection of accessories, footwear, and bags.

The debut flagship store will also feature GU’s unique offering, including the GU NEW U concept with the latest trends and its MINI edit MAX curated collections to maximize potential style and outfit combinations.

GU new flagship store in SoHo Credits: GU

GU introduces Tokyo to SoHo with the launch of its first US flagship store

In addition to the opening of its US flagship store, GU will also launch its US-based e-commerce website and app to serve US consumers outside of the New York area. As part of the flagship store opening and e-commerce launch, GU is set to unveil a new menswear collaboration with UNDERCOVER, which includes a range of products for all genders.

In honor of the GU NY SoHo store opening, Japanese fashion is set to host an interactive launch event that combines fashion and culture. During the opening weekend of the flagship store, GU will oversee a series of activities that transform the store into a shopping destination, complete with giveaways.

The first 300 customers will receive a complimentary collaborative tote bag designed by Shantell Martin with a minimum purchase amount, which includes GU favorites and a chance to win extra experiences like GU shopping trips valued up to 250 USD, and exclusive experiences of Tokyo culture in NY.

The store will also offer additional special giveaways with exclusive Japanese snacks during its opening weekend. From August 19 onwards, customers are also invited to RSVP for the launch event via Partiful, which is set to run from September 19 through 22.

GU’s debut in the United States comes as Fast Retailing, Asia’s largest apparel maker, believes GU can achieve the same success as Uniqlo. GU, pronounced G-U, is mainly targeted at a younger audience than Uniqlo, with lower prices. While popular in Japan, it is still less known globally.

Fast Retailing’s founder, Tadashi Yanai, previously outlined plans to turn the company into a global powerhouse, increasing annual profits to five trillion yen, with GU projected to contribute 700 billion yen. The first US flagship store opening comes two years after GU began its North American expansion with a pop-up store in SoHo in 2022.