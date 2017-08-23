Gucci Décor collection will launch at Bergdorf Goodman

Gucci’s new Décor collection , designed by Alessandro Michele, will launch in time for New York Fashion Week at Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Announced in June, the collection is set to be made up of furniture, furnishings and small porcelain pieces that take inspiration from the Italian atelier’s fashion collection.

Bergdorf will reveal the highly anticipated collection from September 6, teasing consumers with multiple window displays.

Inside the department store, the 7th floor will house a special installation featuring five wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity seat and wooden chairs. Along with the women’s ready to wear department which will also have an installation to highlight the collection.

Gucci Décor will launch at Gucci flagship stores and online in September following New York Fashion Week.

Photo courtesy of Gucci.