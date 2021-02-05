Gucci launches flagship beauty store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion

Gucci Beauty has launched its digital flagship store on Tmall Luxury Pavilion, Alibaba’s dedicated platform for luxury goods.

The new store connects the Italian fashion house’s products with more than 770 million Chinese consumers on Tmall, Gucci’s license partner Coty announced on Friday.

It comes as Gucci, like many of its competitors, has been ramping up its focus on the Chinese market in recent years to capitalise on the country’s young luxury shoppers.

The news follows the launch of Gucci’s first fashion flagship store on Tmall in December.

“As Chinese consumers look to engage with iconic brands like Gucci and Gucci Beauty, they expect an experience that is digitally sophisticated and seamless,” Alibaba Group president Michael Evans said in a release. “Following Gucci’s successful launch on the Tmall Luxury Pavilion, we are delighted to work with Gucci Beauty as they build even greater engagement and success in China.”

Tmall Luxury Pavilion launched in 2017 and is now home to more than 200 brands spanning fashion, beauty, watches and luxury cars.